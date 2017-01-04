Great 8 Happenings: First weekend in January

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s the first weekend in January, and all anyone’s talking about is the forecasted snow. Whether it’s a light dusting or a heavy downpour, 8News is here to get you up to date about what is going on around town, for those looking to get out, despite the weather.

THURSDAY

VHS Banner Lecture: The Private Jefferson Come see Virginia historian Peter Onuf, of the popular podcast “Backstory with the American History Guys” and the Thomas Jefferson Professor of History Emeritus and Senior Research Scholar at Monticello, lecture about Thomas Jefferson’s philosophical development from youth to old age.

When: 12 p.m.

Where: Virginia Historical Society, 428 N. Blvd. Richmond, VA 23220

Cost: Free to members, $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, $4 for children

Dominion GardenFest for Fidos This is your last shot to catch the Dominion GardenFest held at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden while accompanied by your leashed canine companion(s). Proceeds benefit the Richmond SPCA.

When: 5-10 p.m.

Where: Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, 1800 Lakeside Avenue, Henrico, Virginia 23228

Cost: $2 suggested “pet admission” + regular human admission prices ($13 for adults… click above link for more details)

FRIDAY

Arena Racing at Richmond Coliseum The country’s only indoor stock car racing league, featuring half-scale stock cars racing on a custom built high banked 1/10 mile steel and aluminum track that fits inside the footprint of a hockey rink, all within the Richmond Coliseum. This style of racing serves as a developmental league for future stock car racers.

When: 7-9 p.m.

Where: Richmond Coliseum, 501 North 7th Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Cost: Tickets $14-$16

SATURDAY

Hardywood Raspberry Stout Release Brewed with heaps of chocolate malt, cacao nibs, and local, late season red raspberries from Agriberry CSA and Farm, Hardywood Raspberry Stout captures the essence of a decadent raspberry truffle in liquid form. Featuring food trucks and live music.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Hardywood Park Craft Brewing, 2408-2410 Ownby Lane, Richmond, VA 23220

Cost: No admission fee, but you pay for the drinks, food you want

Randy Cook and the Commonwealth Bluegrass Band James Bailey & Company has teamed up with Randy Cook, Malcolm Pully, Lance Seal, Wally Hughes and Jason Owen to form a new band playing traditional and modern bluegrass at the Tin Pan.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The Tin Pan, 8982 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door

Life on Mars (David Bowie Tribute) David Bowie Tribute band playing at The Camel.

When: Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.

Where: The Camel

Cost: $10

VCU Rams Basketball v. UMass at the Siegel Center VCU men’s basketball team (11-3) continues its season at home against the UMASS Minutemen (10-4)

When: 1 p.m.

Where: The Siegel Center, 1200 West Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220

Cost: $25

SUNDAY

Lettuce w/ Jaw Gems at The National Lettuce has been keeping it funky for over twenty years now, moving through the genres of funk, soul and hip-hop effortlessly.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: The National, 708 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219

Cost: $19.50 in advance, $23 at the door

