Doughty explodes for 23, VCU beats Duquesne 94-87

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Freshman Samir Doughty had career highs of 23 points and nine assists and VCU defeated Duquesne 94-87 on Wednesday night for its sixth straight win.

Mo Alie-Cox added 18 points, Justin Tillman 16, Jonathan Williams 13 and Jequan Lewis 11 points and seven assists for the Rams (12-3, 2-0 Atlantic 10), now 5-0 against the Dukes (8-7, 1-1).

Tillman scored 12 points in the first half with VCU leading 37-33. Doughty scored 17 in the second. VCU shot over 50 percent in the first half, over 60 percent in the second and had a season-high 24 assists.

Mike Lewis II scored a career-high 23 points, Emile Blackman added 19 and Rene Castro 12 for the Dukes, whose four-game win streak ended.

Doughty’s bucket with 5:53 left put VCU up 76-65 and the lead stayed in double figures until the Dukes scored the final eight points in the remaining 30 seconds.

The following is additional information directly from VCU:

Records: VCU 12-3 (2-0 A-10), Duquesne 8-7 (1-1)

The short story: Redshirt freshman guard Samir Doughty scored 17 of his career-high 23 points in the second half and added nine assists and seven rebounds to spark VCU’s 94-87 victory at Duquesne Wednesday in Pittsburgh. VCU extended its win streak to six games.

OPENING TIP

· VCU, which led 37-33 at the half built its advantage to as much as 18 behind .625 (20-of-32) shooting in the period.

· Doughty hit 6-of-7 second half field goals, including both of his 3-point attempts. Doughty was 9-of-15 overall from the field. He added three steals.

· Mo Alie-Cox hit all nine of his shots, many of them thunderous dunks, on the way to an 18-point effort.

· In all, five Rams reached double figures, including juniors Justin Tillman (16) and Johnny Williams (13) and senior JeQuan Lewis (11). Lewis also dished out seven assists.

· VCU shot a season-best .569 (37-of-65) on the way to its season-high 94 points. VCU also outrebounded Duquesne 38-31.

THE DIFFERENCE

· The Rams’ offensive efficiency allowed them to overcome first-half foul trouble and turnovers.

· Williams gave VCU a 50-48 advantage with a layup with 13:40 remaining and kicked off a decisive 14-2 Rams run. Alie-Cox provided a pair of big dunks and senior Doug Brooks buried a 3-pointer to help prop up the run, which gave VCU a 62-50 cushion with 11:06 showing on the clock.

· The Dukes would close to within 66-60, but Williams converted an old-fashioned three-point play, and Doughty added a corner 3-pointer on VCU’s next trip to extend the Rams’ margin to 72-60 with 7:25 on the clock. Duquesne would not seriously threaten again.

· Doughty opened the second half with a steal and a traditional three-point play to push the Rams in front 40-33. But the Dukes quickly answered with a 7-0 burst to tie the score at 40-all with 17:55 remaining.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Alie-Cox narrowly missed the VCU record for most made field goals without a miss in a game. Two players have previously finished a game 10-of-10 for the Rams.

· VCU posted five players in double figures for the second time this year and first since its season-opening win over UNC Asheville on Nov. 11.

WHAT’S NEXT

· VCU returns home to the E.J. Wade Arena at the Siegel Center to face UMass on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 1 p.m.