Commuter train derails in Brooklyn; 32 injuries reported

NEW YORK (ABC News) — A Long Island Rail Road train ran off the rails in Brooklyn, New York around 8:30 a.m. today.

Officials at the scene are reporting 32 injuries but said that none of them were considered serious.

Representatives from New York’s Office of emergency Mangement said the accident occurred when the train hit a bumper at the end of the line at a very low speed.

Once passenger told ABC she heard a big “boom” as the train entered the terminal.

Another woman at the scene reported that she believed the train was traveling faster than usual right before crashing.

The accident happened on LIRR track 6 near the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

