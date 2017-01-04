Arrest made in Hanover County in child pornography possession case

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday and charged him with five counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

James Linwood Crump, Sr., 46, of the 7100 block of Garden Park Lane was arrested after investigators from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant and found the pornography.

Crump is now being held without bond at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with additional information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

