American Red Cross issues emergency call for blood, platelet donations

Richmond, VA. (WRIC) — The Red Cross has issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donations during severe winter blood shortage.

The American Red Cross reports about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.

Snowstorms and severe weather have also impacted donations. Nearly 100 blood drives were forced to cancel in December, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.

Find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets.

Overall, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks. Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help speed up the donation process.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Bowling Green

1/17/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bowling Green Baptist Church, N. 225 Main Street

_______________

Midlothian

1/12/2017: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Swift Creek Baptist Church, 7511 N. Spring Run Road

1/21/2017: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., AAA Mid-Atlantic Region, 13732 Hull Street Rd.

_______________

Emporia

1/11/2017: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 201 South Main Street

1/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center, 727 North Main Street

_______________

Henrico

1/15/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., All Saint’s Episcopal Church, 8787 River Road

1/18/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Sharp Academic Commons, 103 N, Mooreland Road

_______________

Orange

1/5/2017: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Orange Presbyterian Church, 162 West Main Street

_______________

Petersburg

1/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Masonic Temple – Eureka #15, 1004 Halifax St.

_______________

Farmville

1/4/2017: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Farmville Train Station, 501 West Third Street

1/11/2017: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Centra Southside Community Hospital Farmville, 800 Oak Street

_______________

Richmond

1/12/2017: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., VCU Globe, 830 W. Grace Street

1/16/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Weinstein JCC, 5403 Monument Avenue

1/20/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., VCU Health – Learning Center, 1250 East Marshall St.

1/22/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Cathedral of the Sacred Hearts, 800 S Cathedral Place

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.