A look at presidential inaugurations — from FDR to Obama

(MEDIA GENERAL) — Cut through the pomp and circumstance, and the presidential inauguration is a powerful moment. A peaceful transfer of power to the next leader of the free world.
Take a look at some of the frills through this historic photo gallery, including iconic moments and stately fashion trends.
Presidential inaugurations — in photos
Presidential inaugurations — in photos x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: David Amir
-
PHOTOS: David Amir
-
PHOTOS: David Amir
-
Missing NJ woman and her great-granddaughter last seen near Richmond
-
5 babies born Christmas day in Henrico hospital
-
Courtesy of viewer Rose Bonton
-
Courtesy of viewer Rose Bonton
-
Italian Media report that the Berlin Market attacker has been killed
-
Priceless gift saves and changes lives
-
Water main break at N. Lombardy and W. Leigh streets