8News Poll: Do you agree or disagree with Va. lawmaker Bob Marshall’s proposed bathroom bill?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Del. Bob Marshall recently proposed a piece of legislation that, if passed, would restrict transgender people from using bathrooms of the gender that they identify with while in government buildings, including schools.

Specifically, House Bill 1612 proposes that “no individual shall enter a restroom or other facility designated for use by members of the opposite sex.” Going further, the bill provides an opportunity for individuals to file civil suit if a government entity allows members of the opposite anatomical sex to use the restrooms or fails to take reasonable steps to prohibit their use.

The bill also makes it a requirement that principals at Virginia Public Schools notify parents within 24 hours if their child requests to be recognized or treated as a gender other than the one assigned at birth, if the child requests that they use a name or pronoun inconsistent with their assigned gender, or if they request to use a bathroom designated for members of the opposite anatomical sex.

To read the bill in its entirety, check the Virginia House of Delegates website here.

Many people in the state have reacted strongly to this proposed piece of legislation that some say resembles the now infamous House Bill 2 which passed a year ago in North Carolina.

Equality Virginia made the following statement about Marshall’s proposed legislation via Twitter:

Our official statement on Del. Marshall's HB1612 pic.twitter.com/VYXG0LctXF — Equality Virginia (@EqualityVA) January 4, 2017

