Stafford County grand jury to hear case against Fla. teen ‘Dr. Love’

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 19-year-old accused of pretending to be a doctor in Florida will be in a Virginia courtroom Tuesday morning.

A Stafford County grand jury will hear the case against Fla. teen Malachi Love-Robinson, also known as “Dr. Love,” for fraud charges.

Authorities said Robinson tried to buy a car using a distant relative’s credit card information in Stafford.

Police said he brought a disabled, elderly woman who claimed to be his mother, to a car dealership to buy a Lexus.

Robinson was also arrested in February after law enforcement officials in Florida said he was practicing medicine without a license.

Robinson’s grand jury hearing is set to start at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.