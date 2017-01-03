Rams’ Jenkins out 6-8 weeks with broken bone in foot

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Head Coach Will Wade announced Tuesday that freshman guard De’Riante Jenkins will miss six to eight weeks after breaking a bone in his foot in Friday’s win at George Mason. According to Wade, Jenkins had surgery Tuesday morning to have a screw inserted to help the bone heal.

Jenkins played in each of the Rams’ 14 games, averaging just over 14 minutes per game. The freshman out Hargrave Military Academy averaged five points and just under two rebounds per game. Wade used him mainly as a back up for guards JeQuan Lewis and Jonathan Williams. Jenkins added to the aggression of VCU’s defense and was also adept at knocking down corner three-pointers, which are a favorite of Wade’s offense.

Wade said he expects Jenkins to return “with four or five games left in the season” and that he hopes the freshman can add a jolt to the team at the end of Atlantic Ten play and in the A10 Tournament.