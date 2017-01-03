Police make arrest in Providence Park homicide; Richmond teen charged with murder

Related Coverage RPD chief apologizes after releasing wrong photo of homicide suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond teen has been charged with murder in connection to a homicide that occurred in the city’s Providence Park neighborhood in November.

Ishmael D. Brown, 17, turned himself into police on Friday, December 30 and was charged with murder.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday, November 25, police were in the area of the 600 block of Milton Street when they heard a loud crash. When they arrived, they found an overturned white Buick sedan. The victim, 17-year-old George M. Carrington III of Chimborazo Boulevard, was found outside of the vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Greg Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

