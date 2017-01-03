Police investigating shooting in Sandston

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are investigating a shooting in Sandston, near Old Williamsburg and Scotch Pine Drive.

The shooting happened in 100 block Scotch Pine Drive shortly before 1 p.m. The victim, an adult male, has been taken to the VCU Medical Center; his condition is not known.

Sandston: @HenricoPolice are investigating a shooting on Scotch Pine Dr that sent one man to the hospital. No word on his condition. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/Jxrb9MFcV4 — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) January 3, 2017

