PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg City Council has selected the city’s next mayor and vice mayor Tuesday afternoon.

Samuel Parham will be city’s next mayor and John Hart Sr. will be the city’s next vice mayor.

8News reporter Nakell Williams will have more tonight on 8News.

Petersburg City Council selects Samuel Parham as the city's next mayor. More later @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/8gqQgU1y5D — Nakell Williams (@Nakell8News) January 3, 2017

John Hart, Sr. has been selected as the vice mayor for the City of Petersburg @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/gJaYtm9D8K — Nakell Williams (@Nakell8News) January 3, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.