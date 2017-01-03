Person rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a person was stabbed late Monday night.

The incident happened on North Avenue near W. Laburnum and Edgewood Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK, according to police.

If you know any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.

