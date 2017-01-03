Person hospitalized with life-threatening gunshot wound

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place at East 6th Street and Gordon Avenue in Richmond Tuesday evening.

Police responded to a random gunfire call around 6:10 p.m. Tuesday. On arrival, no victim or suspect could be found.

Soon thereafter, RPD received a call from VCU Medical Center stating that a person had been dropped off at the hospital suffering a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are currently investigating how the victim was transported to VCU Medical Center.

