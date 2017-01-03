Henrico County robbery suspect sought

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are seeking a suspect who robbed a business on the 3800 block of Meadowbridge Road on December 29, at 6:50 p.m.

According to police a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the business on foot. He was last seen running toward Radcliffe Avenue.

The suspect is described as a black male, 25–30 years of age, approximately 5’8” and 5’10” tall, and weighing 190 pounds. The suspect was wearing a dark jacket, light pants, and a black stocking hat.

Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the subject responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

