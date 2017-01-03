Hanover Tomato Festival accepting vendor applications

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover Tomato Festival is now accepting vendor applications for the 2017 festival. It will take place Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 9:00am to 4:00pm at Pole Green Park in Mechanicsville.

Organizers are searching for local vendors who make or sell unique tomato-related products. The Hanover Tomato Festival is one of the county’s most well-known events.

Register online here and simply search “tomato.” Artisan, commercial and non-profit vendors can go straight to program number 6318 and full-service food vendor spaces (very limited availability) can go straight to program number 6319.

Booth fees are $150, now through March 1 for artisan, commercial and non-profit vendors. Add on options include additional booth spaces ($125 each), a tent installed at your booth ($200), table and chairs delivered to your booth space ($25), electrical hook up ($75) and loading assistance ($75). Vendors also have the option to open early on Friday for visitors and participants in the Papa John’s 4K Pizza Run.

For more information about the Hanover Tomato Festival, click here.

