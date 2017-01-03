E. Main Street bridge to close for replacement project in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews will begin construction on a project to replace the East Main Street (Route 5) bridge over the Norfolk Southern railroad in Richmond on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The new superstructure will replace the existing structure originally built in the early 1900s.

During construction, the road will be closed to through traffic. Local drivers will still be able to reach destinations around the bridge. Drivers can use the posted detour, approximately 1.2 miles in length:

Take Williamsburg Avenue to Nicholson Street to E. Main Street (Route 5).

The project is expected to be complete by August 2017, weather permitting.

For more information about the project, visit HERE. For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.