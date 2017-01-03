Charles Colgan, longest-serving member of Virginia Senate, dies

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Charles J. Colgan, a Democrat who represented Prince William County who was the longest-serving member of the Virginia Senate, has died, his daughter says.

Mary C. Finnigan tells The Washington Post that her father died Tuesday at a hospice center in Aldie. He was 90.

Colgan was the founder of Colgan Air, a regional commuter airline based in Manassas. He was first elected to the Virginia senate in 1975. He retired in January 2016 after having served in Prince William County, a swing county that supports Republicans and Democrats.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said in a statement that Colgan’s bipartisan approach should serve as an example to all in the Virginia Senate.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.