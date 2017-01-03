Atlantic 10 Player of Week Cline, Spiders play conference home opener Wednesday

The following comes directly from the University of Richmond:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Richmond’s T.J. Cline was named Atlantic 10 Player of the Week for the second time this season after his superb performance against Davidson on Saturday afternoon.

Cline led Richmond to victory in the Atlantic 10 opener by scoring 19 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing eight assists. The game marked his third consecutive double-double as he inches closer and closer to recording Richmond’s first-ever triple-double.

A native of Plano, Texas, Cline was one of five Spiders in double figures as he knocked down three threes and finished 7-of-12 from the field. He currently ranks eighth in the league in scoring, third in rebounding and third in assists.

Cline is one of just two players in the country to average at least 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists per contest.

This week’s honor is Cline’s second weekly award this year. Along with ShawnDre’ Jones’ weekly honor in the season opener, Richmond’s three Player of the Week awards are more than any other Atlantic 10 school this season.

The Richmond Spiders host Fordham Wednesday at 7:00 PM in their first Atlantic 10 game at the Robins Center.