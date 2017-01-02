Woman hit by falling bullet during New Year’s Eve

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Police are investigating after a woman was hit by a bullet just before the new year Saturday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the call just after midnight at 6th and Brazos. A woman in her 30s was transported UMC Brackenridge with a gunshot wound. The wound was not expected to be life threatening.

Austin police said they believe someone shot a gun into the air in the area, and the bullet came down and hit the woman.

The woman contacted KXAN Monday afternoon and said the bullet hit her in the upper thigh. She was released from the hospital early Sunday morning.

There are currently no suspects in the case and detectives are expected to be reviewing video footage to see if they can spot the person who pulled the trigger.

The head of security at the Driskill Hotel, located on the corner, said Austin police came by to review their security camera footage. Officers stationed at the Driskill during the New Year’s celebration say they did not see or hear anything around midnight.

