PARIS, FRANCE (KRON) – Weekend work emails are now illegal in France, meaning employees cannot send work emails while they’re off.

A new law bans companies with more than 50 employees from sending emails after normal work hours.

The law is aimed at helping employees unplug and gives them “the right to disconnect.”

Supporters say studies show the negative impact of excessive work stress.

The new measure also requires companies to have formal policies about work spilling over into workers’ private lives.

The law is said to combat work-related burnout in employees.

