Water leak repairs at Petersburg elementary school to disrupt service for area residents

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg residents who live in the area of Pleasant Lane and Valor Street will have their water service temporarily interrupted Tuesday evening while crews work to repair a minor water leak at J.E.B. Stuart Elementary School.

The Petersburg Department of Public Works and Utilities plans to begin repairs Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. Water service will be interrupted until 8 p.m.

If utility customers have questions, they may call 804-732-4222.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.