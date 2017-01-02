Prince George Circuit Court judge found dead in office

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince George County Police are investigating the death of Sixth District, Circuit Court Judge Nathan Curtis Lee.

Police and fire/EMS were called to the Prince George County Courthouse Sunday evening regarding an unresponsive male. When crews arrived, they found Lee deceased in his office.

Prince George County Police Department, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, is further investigating.

Authorities said the investigation is in its early stages; however, foul play is not expected.

The Honorable Judge Nathan C. Lee, age 60, of Hopewell, practiced law in Virginia for over 30 years. He was appointed as a Circuit Court Judge in the Sixth Circuit in 2012.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

