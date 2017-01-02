Prince George Circuit Court judge died of self-inflicted gunshot wound

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Medical Examiner’s office just reported that Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Nathan Curtis Lee, who was found dead in his chamber on Tuesday, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Emergency crews were called to the Prince George County Courthouse Sunday evening regarding an unresponsive male. When crews arrived, they found Lee deceased in his office.

The Honorable Judge Nathan C. Lee practiced law in Virginia for over 30 years. He was appointed as a Circuit Court Judge in the Sixth Circuit in 2012.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

