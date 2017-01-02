Mayor Levar Stoney to greet RPS students on first day back to school

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will be greeting Richmond Public Schools students on their first day back to school Monday morning.

Stoney will make his first official visit as mayor to an RPS elementary, middle, and high school. Mayor Stoney will be joined by School Board Chairman Jeff Bourne during the school visits

Stoney’s first stop on his tour will be at John Marshall High School at 7:30 a.m. He will then head over to Martin Luther King Middle School at 8:05 a.m. and then conclude his tour at Oak Grove-Bellemeade Elementary School at 8:40 a.m.

Stoney was sworn in Saturday as the 80th mayor of Richmond.

