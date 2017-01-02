Man shot inside his car on Fairfield Avenue in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man inside his car Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened on Fairfield Avenue near Mechanicsville Turnpike.

Police said the man is expected to be OK.

If you know anything about the shooting, you are asked to call police.

