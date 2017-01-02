Local woman warns neighbors after shots fired outside her home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A local woman is warning her neighbors after someone fired shots outside her bedroom window.

Erin Jacopec admits that on New Year’s Eve, she could hear celebratory gunfire. But Sunday night, the celebrations were over, which is why she was so shocked by what she saw and heard.

“I don’t know if it was aimed toward the house, but it was right there,” Jacopec said.

Sunday night, she woke up to a sound that had her in fear for her safety.

“When I looked, I saw a flash and three more shots simultaneously,” she said.

She lives on Liecester Road between Janke and Forest Hill. She couldn’t believe how close the gunfire was to her home.

“I was laying in bed. What if when they were shooting they turned and it did hit the house and it did come through the bedroom window? I could have easily been hit by crossfire,” she said.

She says police came minutes after they called 911, but there was nothing they could do.

Monday afternoon, her husband found a shell casing in their front yard.

“It just makes it all the more scary that this really did happen,” she said.

So now she has a message for her neighbors.

“Be aware. Call in what you hear because the more police presence we have out here just patrolling on a regular basis, the more likely we are to have this stuff moved out of the neighborhood,” she said.

