Ford, Evans leaving Virginia Tech for NFL dreams

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech wide receiver Isaiah Ford and quarterback Jerod Evans will each forgo their final year of eligibility in Blacksburg to enter the 2017 NFL Draft. Both players announced their decisions on twitter Monday.

Ford is Virginia Tech’s all time leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. He finished 2016 with 79 catches for 1094 yards and seven touchdowns. That followed a sophomore season in which Ford caught 75 balls for 1164 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 11 touchdowns are a school record as well.

Evans spent only one season at Virginia Tech after transferring from a junior college in Texas. He threw for 3553 yards and 29 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. Evans also ran for 12 touchdowns.

Virginia Tech tight end Bucky Hodges declared himself eligible for the draft after the team’s 35-24 Belk Bowl victory over Arkansas.