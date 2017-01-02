Driver escapes from sinking vehicle in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A motorist in Richmond County was unharmed after their vehicle drove off a bridge and plunged into a body of water early Monday morning.

The wreck occurred on the Downing Bridge near Route 360. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was wearing a seatbelt but managed to escape from the vehicle without injury as it sank into the water.

Early morning crash, Rt360@Downing Bridge. Driver wore a seat belt and escaped uninjured as it sank into the water! pic.twitter.com/hKACIcXsEI — Richmond Co. S.O. (@RichmondCoSO) January 2, 2017

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.