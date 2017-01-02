Dixon, Tribe top Hofstra 95-93 with buzzer beater

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) – Daniel Dixon nailed a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer just before the overtime buzzer and William & Mary beat Hofstra 95-93 on Monday.

Hofstra had a 93-92 lead with its leading scorer Justin Wright-Foreman at the line with 10 seconds left but he missed two. William & Mary looked lost on its possession but Dixon was fouled far from the basket with 1.2 seconds left. The Tribe wasn’t in the bonus, so Dixon took an inbounds pass and sank an NBA-range 3.

Dixon finished with 25 points for William & Mary (7-6, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Omar Prewitt had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

Deron Powers hit a pull-up 3-pointer with 1:12 left in regulation to give Hofstra an 84-83 lead. But Dixon answered with a 3 from the wing for a two-point advantage. After a timeout with 41.8 seconds left, Powers drove the right side of the lane to tie it at 86. William & Mary dribbled down the clock before Dixon missed a 3.

Wright-Foreman, a sophomore, led Hofstra (9-6, 1-1) with a career-high 30 points.