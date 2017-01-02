Community raising money for Richmond Police Mounted Unit

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Community members are raising money for a new stable to house the Richmond Police Department Mounted Unit.

Currently, they are housed in a barn below the Chamberlayne Avenue overpass, which, according to a GoFundMe page, floods regularly.

The group behind the fundraiser is working to raise $350,000 for a new barn. If you’re interested in helping, click here.

