Chesterfield man suffers possible medical emergency before being struck, killed in road

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (ABC7) — Police are searching for a hit and run vehicle that may have crashed into Chesterfield County man laying in an Upper Marlboro roadway Sunday evening.

Sixty-one-year-old Donald Durent Easter, of South Chesterfield, was believed to have been crossing Maryland Route 4 at the intersection of Westphalia Road when he possibly passed out from a medical emergency, Maryland State Police said.

Police reported preliminary evidence pointed to a hit and run vehicle then running him over.

Durant was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking across MD-4 and had a possible medical emergency and passed out in the travel portion of the roadway. Evidence on the scene indicated that the pedestrian was run over by an unknown vehicle. Three witnesses were identified that observed the male laying in the roadway, and were unable to provide any possible vehicle information,” Maryland State Police said in a press release.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.