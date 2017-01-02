2 hospitalized following two-car wreck at Chesterfield County intersection

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident at Route 10 and Rivers Bend Road in Chesterfield County Monday afternoon.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to a Chesterfield County Fire & EMS spokesperson.

The crash remains under investigation. Motorists traveling in the area should expect delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

