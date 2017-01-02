19-year-old Gloucester woman dies after Christmas day crash

Related Coverage Christmas day crash has Gloucester parents praying for daughter

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — A Christmas day crash has claimed the life of a 19-year-old Gloucester woman.

Virginia State Police say Brianna Sulc was driving eastbound on Route 14 in King and Queen County around 3 p.m. Christmas day when her Honda Civic was struck by a Buick Rendezvous. Sulc was airlifted to Riverside Hospital in Newport News, where she later died on Dec. 29.

Brianna’s mother, Kristie Askew, and her father, Edwin Sulc, said their 19-year-old daughter, by all accounts, was a standout. A swim team member at Gloucester High and a full-time student at Rappahannock Community College, with a full-time job and a budding photography business on the side.

“She’s always been a beautiful, smart, friendly, joyful girl,” Kristie said.

Police say the 74-year-old driver who caused the crash may have been fatigued. They say Peggy K. Didlake, of West Point, was driving west on Route 14 when the car ran off the side of the road. Police say the car then came back into the road, crossed the center line, and struck Brianna’s Honda Civic head on. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to overturn.

Didlake was charged with reckless driving. Police say fatigue was a factor in the crash.

Still, being people of deep faith, Brianna’s parents are forgiving.

“I want the driver to know that I’m not angry. I know it was an accident. Accidents just happen.”

