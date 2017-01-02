1 person dead in crash involving tractor-trailer in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a crash in Prince George County early Monday morning.

The crash occurred on County Drive near Robin Road by the Prince George County golf course.

Police said the crash involved a pick-up truck and a waste water tractor-trailer.

BREAKING: one person killed in an accident involving a tractor-trailer in Prince George County on County Dr. near Robin Rd. More on @8NEWS. pic.twitter.com/cvKmWnE6Zi — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) January 2, 2017

Authorities are still investigating what caused the accident.

All lanes are closed in both directions on County Drive. Roxie Bustamante is on the scene and will keep you updated with the latest.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

