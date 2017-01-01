Woman arrested in Fairfax County after ramming police car, fleeing

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman is facing charges after police say she rammed her SUV into a Virginia State Trooper’s car. It happened Saturday morning on I-495 in Vienna.

The incident occurred after police had pulled Dema Jamal Hadieh over for speeding. After giving police fake information, she sped away from the officer.

Officers then gave chase, at which point Hadieh rammed the back of a State Trooper’s car while traveling at approximately 113 mph. The impact of hitting the trooper’s patrol car caused her to lose control of the SUV, causing her to wreck. The vehicle immediately caught fire.

Hadieh then jumped out of the SUV and tried to flee on foot, but was detained by one of the other troopers assisting in the pursuit.

Police charged Hadieh with reckless driving, eluding police and wounding an officer.

The officer sustained a minor shoulder injury when her patrol car was rammed in the pursuit and was treated at the scene. Hadieh was not injured in the incident.

