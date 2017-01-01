Vandalized Hollywood sign altered to read ‘Hollyweed’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles residents awoke New Year’s Day to find a prankster had altered the famed Hollywood sign to read “HOLLYWeeD.”

Local news sources report that the Los Angeles police have dispatched a unit to investigate the apparent vandalism.

Police have also notified the city’s Department of General Services, whose officers patrol Griffith Park and the area of the rugged Hollywood Hills near the sign.

California voters in November approved Proposition 64, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.

This is not the first time the famous sign has been altered to read “Hollyweed.” CNN reports that the last time the sign was vandalized to read “Hollyweed” was in 1976.

This is not the first time the Hollywood Sign became the Hollyweed Sign. — Happened in Dec. 1983 (Her-Ex) pic.twitter.com/dVxXyHt1bo — Shelby Grad (@shelbygrad) January 1, 2017

Vandals have altered the sign several times over the years.

