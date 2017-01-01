Three women in need win cars on New Year’s Eve

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Three women got the surprise of their life this New Year’s Eve.

The Village of Life Ministries has given away 35 cars over the past nine years. Many of these went to single moms in need. A similar occurrence took place at the church just last night.

Beverly Tyler was among those who received cars. She is a grandmother of two children.

“I was very shocked and surprised. I couldn’t believe it. I am still overwhelmed,” Beverly Tyler said.

Tyler said a new set of wheels will make things a lot easier for her.

“I live out in the country,” she said. “It will make a big difference.”

8News spoke with the church’s pastor Michael Jones about the giveaways.

“When we first started, we were turning people away, but now we actually end of up with more cars [than recipients],” Jones said. “We can do some other creative things to really help individuals.”

