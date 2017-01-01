Suspect arrested in New Year’s Eve stabbing murder in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead after he received multiple stab wounds during an altercation in Petersburg while another has been arrested and charged with his murder.

Petersburg police were called to the scene in the 100 block of Griggs Avenue in Petersburg around 10:45 p.m. to find Franklin Lamar Smith suffering from multiple stab wounds to the lower abdomen.

He was medically evacuated to VCU Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office aided the Petersburg police in arresting a suspect in the crime.

Darren Emanuel Ligon was arrested in the 24000 block of Pinecroft Road in Dinwiddie county in connection with the crime.

Ligon has since been charged with 2nd-degree murder and is being held at the Riverside Regional Jail.

If you have any further information or believe that you heard or saw anything in that area, please contact the Petersburg Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

