Stafford County jury sentences Marine reservist to 75 years for rape

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County jury has found a Marine Corps reservist guilty of sexually assaulting a fellow reservist at his home.

Michael Andrew Maldini was convicted on charges of rape, attempted sodomy and aggravated sexual battery.

Maldini was sentenced to 75 years for those charges and $100,000 fine.

