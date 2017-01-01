Richmond Police: Body found in woods on city’s south side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have begun investigating after a body was found in a wooded area on the south side of Richmond Sunday morning.

At this point very little is known about the condition or identity of the deceased person, other than police believe the body has been in the woods “for a while.”

The body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Belt Boulevard and Platinum Road.

Police did not give any further details at this time.

This is a developing story.

