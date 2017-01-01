Mayor Levar Stoney officiates wedding to ring in the new year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — New Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney just officiated his first wedding, early Sunday morning while ringing in the new year.

He tweeted about the event, congratulating John Maher and his longtime partner Drew Thomasson, saying he is “honored to ring in the New Year at the Rogue Gentleman with great friends.”

Honored to ring in the new year at @RogueGentlemen with great friends. Congratulations to the happy couple! pic.twitter.com/YyBiptRRnG — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) January 1, 2017

Maher owns the restaurant and bar.

He also was a supporter of Stoney’s candidacy for mayor and held a fundraiser for him at the restaurant during his campaign.

