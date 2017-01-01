Head-on collision at Iron Bridge Road and Jessup Road sends 2 to hospital

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of Jessup Road and Iron Bridge Road Sunday Night.
According to police, the victims in the crash were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
