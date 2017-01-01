Get Outside RVA: Wintertime means ski-time

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wintertime is here, and while that means the mountain bikes, climbing ropes, paddles and backpacks are probably sitting in the closet more than they’re getting used, it also means it’s time to get out and do some skiing and snowboarding.

Virginia is no Vermont, and it’s certainly no Colorado or Utah, but it has its gems when it comes to the downhill snow sports.

Get Outside RVA is giving you the rundown about the local slopes in Virginia, and giving you the information you need to get out this winter season.

Virginia Ski Resorts

All told, there are four ski resorts in the state of Virginia and they offer everything from skiing to snowboarding to tubing to cross country skiing. The four resorts in the state are Wintergreen Resort, Massanutten Resort, Bryce Resort and the Omni Homestead Resort.

Wintergreen is the closest ski area to the Richmond area, located in the Blue Ridge Mountains south of Charlottesville (about 90 minutes west of here). It’s also conveniently located very close to a mini-Mecca of Virginia wineries and breweries, including Devil’s Backbone Brewing Company, Wild Wolf Brewing Company, Blue Mountain Brewery, Veritas Vineyard and Winery, Turk Mountain Vineyards, Silverback Distillery and Bold Rock Hard Cider.

Wintergreen offers skiing, snowboarding and tubing, as well as lessons, a terrain park, rental equipment and an artificial snowmaker to ensure great conditions even when it’s not snowing up on the mountain.

All told Wintergreen has a total of 24 slopes across 130 acres of skiing.

As of Jan. 1, 15 slopes and 5 lifts are open. This includes seven easy slopes (green circle), three more difficult slopes (blue square), and five most difficult slopes (black diamond). For a more detailed condition report, check here: http://www.wintergreenresort.com/Slopes/.

Check here for prices and hours: http://www.wintergreenresort.com/Lift-Tickets/.

Massanutten is located in Rockingham County east of Harrisonburg on Route 33.

Massanutten offers much of the same fare as Wintergreen but on a smaller scale. Like Wintergreen, Massanutten also has skiing, snowboarding and tubing, as well as lessons, a terrain park, rental equipment and an artificial snowmaker.

In total, Massanutten has a total of 70 acres worth of skiing across 14 separate slopes.

Seven slopes and six lifts were open as of January 1. This includes three easy slopes, three more difficult slopes and one most difficult slope. For an up to date conditions report, check here: https://www.massresort.com/play/snow-sports/snow-conditions/.

Check here for hours and rates: https://www.massresort.com/play/snow-sports/hours-rates/.

Bryce Resort is located in Shenandoah County very close to the West Virginia border in the northwestern part of the state. It’s arguably the most convenient Virginia ski resort to folks living in the D.C. metropolitan area.

Bryce is an even smaller resort, offering 8 slopes across 25 acres.

At present seven slopes and four lifts are open, including three easy slopes and four more difficult slopes. Bryce’s lone black diamond slope has not yet been opened for the season. For a more complete condition report, check here: http://www.bryceresort.com/Winter/Snow-Report.aspx.

Check here for hours and rates: http://www.bryceresort.com/Winter/skiing.aspx.

The Omni Homestead Resort is located in Bath County, Virginia, close to the West Virginia border and the town of Clifton Forge in the southwestern part of the state.

The Homestead offers 10 slopes across 45 skiable acres.

At the moment, three of these are currently open. For a more complete condition report, check here: https://www.omnihotels.com/hotels/homestead-virginia/things-to-do/ski.

For hours and pricing, check here: http://thehomestead.ltibooking.com/.

—

Best of luck and have fun skiing in the New Year!

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.