Dashcam video shows man launching onto police cruiser

Menasha, Wis. (WBAY) – A Kimberly man was arrested at the stroke of midnight leading into the new year (2017). The Menasha Police Department says the man was drunk when he launched at a patrol car with two officers inside.

This happened in the area of Oak Street and Nicolet Boulevard.

The patrol car, at the time, was parked in the roadway. Police say the man charged at the patrol car causing significant damage to the windshield. Video on the Menasha Police Department’s Facebook page shows the entire incident.

Two officers were hurt while trying to take the suspect into custody. One of the officers was taken to the hospital but later released.

Menasha police say the man who charged at the patrol car was also taken to the hospital but eventually booked into the Winnebago County Jail on several charges. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

