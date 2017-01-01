Baby delivered in first minute of new year at Johnston-Willis Hospital

NORTH CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) – January 1 brought an unforgettable New Year’s Day for one Kenwood, Virginia couple.

Sherman and Shakiya Jones have an extra reason to celebrate after welcoming a brand new baby girl at the stroke of midnight. Shermiya Jones was born at 12 a.m. on the minute.

Weighing in at 5 pounds 13 ounces, she was the first baby born at Johnston Willis Hospital in 2017. Nurses told the family it is extremely rare to see a delivery within the first minute of the New Year.

“Everybody’s asking questions; they’re happy for us and ecstatic to see the first baby,” Sherman Jones said. “The doctor that helped deliver the baby said that in 30 years, this is her first 12:00 on-the-dot baby.”

Shermiya has one big brother, who is four. Their mom says he is thrilled to have a baby sister.

