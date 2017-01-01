2 women drive themselves to hospital after Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two women are recovering Sunday after a shooting in Richmond.
Richmond Police said they drove themselves to VCU Medical Center just after midnight.
Officers believe the shooting happened in the 600 block Stockton Street, about a block away from Commerce Road.
If you have any information about this or any other crimes taking place in the Richmond area contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
