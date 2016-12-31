William Christopher, known as Father Mulcahy on ‘MASH,’ dies at 84

PASADENA, CA (WCMH) — William Christopher, the actor best known for his role as Father John Mulcahy on the TV show M*A*S*H, died Saturday, his family told KABC.

Christopher was 84. He also had roles in Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C., The Andy Griffith Show, Hogan’s Heroes, and others.

Christopher’s family told KABC that he died from non-lung small cell carcinoma at his home in Pasadena.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.