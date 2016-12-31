Teen’s coat & canned food drives are Positively Richmond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A lot of people are going to have a meal and a coat to keep warm thanks to the efforts of a local teen.

Madison Windsor just wrapped up the “Canned Smiles” and “Caring is Sharing” drives.

In the last month, the James River High School 10th grader was able to collect 354 canned goods and 55 coats, thanks to the support of the community.

They were donated to Bon Air Baptist Church to be given to those who need it in our area.

