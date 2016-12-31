One person displaced in apartment fire in Richmond’s north side

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire officials just responded to the scene of an apartment fire in the 3000 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Officials said that they received a call about the fire at 5:27 p.m. and arrived at the scene in about three minutes.

When they arrived they saw heavy fire issuing from around the front door.

Crews worked swiftly to put the fire out, and by 5:35 p.m. the fire was deemed under control.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the fire, but one person was displaced as a result of the fire, according to the American Red Cross who is providing temporary assistance.

At this time it is not clear what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.